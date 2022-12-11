Advisory Research Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,679 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in First Merchants during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in First Merchants during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles E. Schalliol sold 24,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $1,085,142.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Charles E. Schalliol sold 24,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $1,085,142.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $140,576.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,576 shares in the company, valued at $999,891.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. First Merchants Co. has a 52-week low of $34.07 and a 52-week high of $46.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $169.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FRME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Merchants in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Merchants from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on First Merchants to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

