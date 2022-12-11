Advisory Research Inc. Has $7.82 Million Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.21% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $7,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 3,311.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,879,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $181.18 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.88 and a 12-month high of $203.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.22 by $0.01. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

