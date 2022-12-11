Advisory Research Inc. Invests $3.11 Million in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 278,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Samsara by 61.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Samsara during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Samsara during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 23.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 77,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $951,787.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 323,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,107.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Samsara news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 7,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $91,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,295. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kiren Sekar sold 77,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $951,787.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 323,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,107.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 389,775 shares of company stock worth $4,559,351. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Samsara Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on IOT. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

IOT stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $31.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.53.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

