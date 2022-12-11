Advisory Research Inc. Purchases 685 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.17% of Enstar Group worth $6,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enstar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Enstar Group stock opened at $217.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Enstar Group Limited has a 52 week low of $169.04 and a 52 week high of $286.89.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($8.82) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

