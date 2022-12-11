Advisory Research Inc. Sells 16,961 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,961 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of STAAR Surgical worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth about $32,339,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 93.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 566,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,164,000 after acquiring an additional 272,905 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 50.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 611,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,347,000 after acquiring an additional 204,257 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 35.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,884,000 after acquiring an additional 142,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 531.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 152,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 128,374 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STAA. Stephens began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on STAAR Surgical from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sidoti raised STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

In related news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,656,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $59.97 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $112.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.68 and its 200-day moving average is $75.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.91 and a beta of 1.00.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

