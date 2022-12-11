Advisory Research Inc. Sells 17,353 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,353 shares during the period. Ferguson accounts for approximately 1.0% of Advisory Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $11,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Ferguson by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Ferguson by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ferguson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Ferguson by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FERG opened at $127.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.63 and a 200-day moving average of $115.15. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.27. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $99.16 and a one year high of $183.67.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 47.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.09%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($121.45) to GBX 9,630 ($117.42) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ferguson from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ferguson from £132 ($160.96) to £125 ($152.42) in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,320.55.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

