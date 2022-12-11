Advisory Research Inc. Sells 7,620 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,053 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,620 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KBR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 9,478.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,765 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter worth $40,373,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter worth $22,631,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,649,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,805,000 after purchasing an additional 316,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 209.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 453,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,938,000 after purchasing an additional 306,786 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KBR shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on KBR to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $50.87 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. KBR had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

