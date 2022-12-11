aelf (ELF) Price Tops $0.13

aelf (ELF) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 11th. During the last week, aelf has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. One aelf token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000776 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $69.44 million and $14.83 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009519 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00025455 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005815 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007890 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000056 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,441,036 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

