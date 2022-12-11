aelf (ELF) Trading Up 10.4% Over Last Week

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000775 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, aelf has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $69.60 million and approximately $16.76 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009615 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00025415 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005839 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007880 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,441,036 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.