AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) Shares Bought by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 945,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,117 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 3.38% of AF Acquisition worth $9,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in AF Acquisition by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AF Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AF Acquisition by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 414,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,346 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AF Acquisition by 1,179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 31,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in AF Acquisition by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 847,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 35,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

AF Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of AF Acquisition stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85. AF Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

AF Acquisition Company Profile

AF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

