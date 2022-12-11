Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.07.

AFLYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Air France-KLM from €1.50 ($1.58) to €1.85 ($1.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Air France-KLM Stock Down 0.7 %

Air France-KLM stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $880.40 million, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.70. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $5.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

