Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.75.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AKBA opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.37. Akebia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $2.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKBA. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 393,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 33,016 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50,066 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 54,389 shares during the period. 31.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

