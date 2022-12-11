Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.75.
Akebia Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %
AKBA opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.37. Akebia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $2.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.35.
About Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.
