Aleph Zero Trading 5.5% Higher This Week (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Aleph Zero has a market cap of $186.32 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aleph Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00005730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Aleph Zero Profile

Aleph Zero launched on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 189,194,184 coins. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog.

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

