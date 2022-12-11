Algebris UK Ltd Buys 216,760 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Algebris UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 813,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,760 shares during the period. Equitable accounts for about 7.4% of Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Algebris UK Ltd owned about 0.22% of Equitable worth $21,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equitable by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,838,000 after purchasing an additional 854,689 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Equitable by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,650,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799,164 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,147,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,386,000 after purchasing an additional 220,775 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Equitable by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,883,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,137,000 after purchasing an additional 419,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Equitable by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,451,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,394,000 after purchasing an additional 109,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $901,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,080,975.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,800 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equitable Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

Equitable stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $37.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.81.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 11.19%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

