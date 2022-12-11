Algebris UK Ltd Makes New $3.13 Million Investment in CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX)

Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 294,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,000. CI Financial makes up approximately 1.1% of Algebris UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Algebris UK Ltd owned 0.15% of CI Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIXX. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 6.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 455,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 19.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 284,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 46,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of CI Financial during the first quarter valued at $985,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of CI Financial during the first quarter valued at $770,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 157.8% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,563,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,057 shares in the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

CI Financial stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. CI Financial Corp. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $22.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85.

CI Financial Cuts Dividend

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $393.76 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 17.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.1335 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CIXX shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

CI Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.