Algebris UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 135,124 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225,000. Pathward Financial comprises 1.8% of Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Pathward Financial by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 364,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,111,000 after acquiring an additional 146,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pathward Financial by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,010,000 after acquiring an additional 134,591 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 985,459 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $38,108,000 after purchasing an additional 115,466 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,606,514 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,794,000 after purchasing an additional 94,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 127,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 60,168 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $63.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CASH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pathward Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pathward Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

