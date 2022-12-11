Algebris UK Ltd Purchases New Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 249,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,776,000. Bank of America accounts for approximately 2.7% of Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after buying an additional 5,015,041 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,434,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,249,000 after buying an additional 1,511,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after buying an additional 603,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,584,000 after purchasing an additional 773,812 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 8.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,464,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bank of America Stock Down 0.2 %

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.91.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $259.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average is $34.10. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

