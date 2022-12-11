Algebris UK Ltd Purchases New Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 26,606 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KBH. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 55,117 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in KB Home by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in KB Home by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 33,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KBH shares. Wedbush cut their target price on KB Home from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Barclays cut their target price on KB Home from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KB Home from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

KB Home Trading Down 1.7 %

In other KB Home news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 29,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $856,684.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,553.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

KB Home stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.84. KB Home has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.17. KB Home had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 7.01%.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating).

