Algebris UK Ltd Purchases New Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 26,606 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KBH. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 55,117 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in KB Home by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in KB Home by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 33,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KBH shares. Wedbush cut their target price on KB Home from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Barclays cut their target price on KB Home from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KB Home from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.77.
KB Home stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.84. KB Home has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.17. KB Home had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 7.01%.
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
