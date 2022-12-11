Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.66-$0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AQN stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.19. 6,662,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,669,498. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 119.83, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.44. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $12.21.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.181 dividend. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Algonquin Power & Utilities

Several research analysts recently commented on AQN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 751,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,203,000 after buying an additional 16,381 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 223.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 335,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 231,606 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.5% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,014.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 73,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 66,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,250,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,871,000 after buying an additional 77,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

Featured Articles

