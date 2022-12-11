Algorand (ALGO) Price Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001338 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.64 billion and $35.36 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00078405 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00057569 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000373 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00025966 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005138 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,349,536,450 coins and its circulating supply is 7,126,146,024 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

