Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Raised to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Argus currently has $26.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MDRX. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.67.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

MDRX stock opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $23.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.26.

Insider Activity at Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.79 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Stevens sold 43,134 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $796,684.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David B. Stevens sold 43,134 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $796,684.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leah Jones sold 7,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $116,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,776.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,134 shares of company stock worth $1,094,425. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 181,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 38,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

