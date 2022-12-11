Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERCGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0724 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of ERC stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 9.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 8.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 160.6% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

