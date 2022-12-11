Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0724 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ERC stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 9.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 8.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 160.6% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter.



Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

Featured Stories

