Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 308,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,170 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.9% of Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,667,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 30,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,531,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,229.8% during the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 5,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.77.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $92.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

