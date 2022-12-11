Alta Fox Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Alta Fox Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000. Liquidity Services makes up 0.2% of Alta Fox Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Liquidity Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 20.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 63,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LQDT stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $455.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.55. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Liquidity Services from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 5,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $104,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,418,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,525,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 17,827 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $320,886.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,354,049 shares in the company, valued at $96,372,882. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 5,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $104,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,418,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,525,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,708 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,744 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

