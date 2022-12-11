Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Lessened by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 0.7% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 1.5% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Amgen by 8.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 819,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $199,321,000 after buying an additional 61,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 34.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,209,000 after buying an additional 133,491 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

Amgen Trading Down 2.4 %

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $278.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.00 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $268.82 and a 200-day moving average of $252.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

