Amp (AMP) One Day Volume Hits $9.12 Million

Amp (AMP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 11th. In the last seven days, Amp has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Amp has a total market cap of $126.04 million and $9.12 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amp token can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Amp Profile
Amp was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. Amp’s official website is amptoken.org. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Amp
