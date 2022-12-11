Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.29.

NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $12.45 on Thursday. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.70.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 41.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $61.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amplitude news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 1,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $27,387.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,047.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amplitude news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 1,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $27,387.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,047.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 12,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $196,983.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 987,032 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,016.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,459 shares of company stock valued at $272,878. Insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPL. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 282.4% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. 46.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

