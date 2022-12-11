Analysts Set VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Price Target at $6.80

Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VTEX. Bank of America upgraded shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of VTEX in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of VTEX in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price target for the company. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of VTEX to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of VTEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in VTEX in the 1st quarter valued at $2,245,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VTEX by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 146,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in VTEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its holdings in VTEX by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 12,181,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,932 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in VTEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VTEX stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. VTEX has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $16.14. The firm has a market cap of $716.36 million, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.82.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

