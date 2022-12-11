Analyzing Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) and Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) and Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Standard BioTools and Singular Genomics Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard BioTools 0 0 0 0 N/A Singular Genomics Systems 1 2 0 0 1.67

Singular Genomics Systems has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 75.88%. Given Singular Genomics Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Singular Genomics Systems is more favorable than Standard BioTools.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Standard BioTools has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Singular Genomics Systems has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

54.0% of Singular Genomics Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 51.6% of Standard BioTools shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Singular Genomics Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Standard BioTools and Singular Genomics Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard BioTools -163.64% -2,049.96% -24.12% Singular Genomics Systems N/A -29.16% -25.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Standard BioTools and Singular Genomics Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard BioTools $130.58 million 0.82 -$59.24 million ($2.30) -0.59 Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A -$98.77 million ($1.25) -1.59

Standard BioTools has higher revenue and earnings than Singular Genomics Systems. Singular Genomics Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Standard BioTools, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Standard BioTools beats Singular Genomics Systems on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Inc. creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology. The company also provides preparatory instruments, such as Juno systems; and analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system and EP1 system. In addition, it offers integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), such as library preparation IFCs, Juno genotyping IFC, dynamic array IFCs, digital array IFCs, and Flex Six IFC; and assays and reagents, including Advanta RNA-Seq NGS library prep kits, Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR assays, Advanta Dx COVID-19 EASE assays, delta gene and SNP type assays, access array target-specific primers and targeted sequencing prep primers, and targeted DNA Seq library assays. Further, the company offers single cell microfluidics that comprise C1 systems; preparatory analytical instruments, which include C1 IFCs; and software solutions. It sells its products to academic research institutions; translational research and medicine centers; cancer centers; clinical research laboratories; biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and plant and animal research companies; and contract research organizations. Standard BioTools Inc. has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, Harvard University, and Caliper Life Sciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as Fluidigm Corporation and changed its name to Standard BioTools Inc. in April 2022. Fluidigm Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc., a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits. It also offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics, and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution. The company has partnerships with Agilent Technologies, Dovetail Genomics, Lexogen, New England Biolab, QIAGEN, Roche, Twist Bioscience, and Watchmaker Genomics to validate their library preparation kits on the G4, as well as the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard to connect the G4 to Terra platform, a data platform. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

