Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,160.56.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANFGF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,220 ($14.88) to GBX 1,300 ($15.85) in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Antofagasta from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($12.93) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,260 ($15.36) to GBX 1,210 ($14.75) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a $10.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Antofagasta from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Antofagasta Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ANFGF opened at $18.04 on Friday. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $23.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.27.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

