Ardor Price Tops $0.0798 on Major Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 11th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0798 or 0.00000465 BTC on exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $79.73 million and $39.64 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ardor has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00078249 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00057312 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001325 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000372 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009887 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00025582 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001475 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005152 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000139 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars.
