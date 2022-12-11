Argus Boosts Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $27.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Argus from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $42.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terry Lee Burman sold 42,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $962,903.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,039.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 46.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

