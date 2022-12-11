Aristeia Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA)

Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 883,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,739 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings in Target Global Acquisition I were worth $8,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGAA. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 302,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I in the first quarter worth about $248,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 2,273.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the second quarter valued at about $264,000. 61.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Global Acquisition I Stock Performance

TGAA stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. Target Global Acquisition I Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02.

About Target Global Acquisition I

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

