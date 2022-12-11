Aristeia Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,123,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,000 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition were worth $10,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 429,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dryden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,419,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,898,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition alerts:

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of KVSA stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $9.98.

About Khosla Ventures Acquisition

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.