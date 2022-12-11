Aristeia Capital LLC Buys 280,340 Shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC)

Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,789,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,340 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I were worth $17,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,592,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at about $504,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,578,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,460,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SDAC opened at $10.03 on Friday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Profile

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bakersfield, California.

