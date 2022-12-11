Aristeia Capital LLC Has $19.78 Million Stock Holdings in G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD)

Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,016,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,863 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 5.10% of G Squared Ascend I worth $19,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in G Squared Ascend I during the 2nd quarter worth $1,160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in G Squared Ascend I by 1,589.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 163,584 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in G Squared Ascend I during the 1st quarter worth $1,747,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in G Squared Ascend I during the 2nd quarter worth $2,121,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G Squared Ascend I Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSQD opened at $10.07 on Friday. G Squared Ascend I Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91.

About G Squared Ascend I

G Squared Ascend I Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology sector primarily in software-as-a service, online marketplaces, mobility 2.0/logistics, fintech/insurtech, new age media, and sustainability.

