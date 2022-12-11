Aristeia Capital LLC Has $21.78 Million Holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,213,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 4.28% of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I worth $21,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNRH. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $504,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 52.4% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,452,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,268,000 after buying an additional 499,580 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 1,004.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $2,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

