Aristeia Capital LLC Increases Stake in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI)

Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,235,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 2.87% of Colicity worth $12,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLI. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colicity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Colicity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Colicity by 511.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 62.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colicity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLI opened at $10.06 on Friday. Colicity Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86.

About Colicity

Colicity Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries in the United States and other developed countries.

