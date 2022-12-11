Aristeia Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR)

Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 4.40% of Tastemaker Acquisition worth $13,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 980,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after buying an additional 12,329 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 499,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 79,721 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 313,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 42,344 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 281,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 28,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,854,000. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMKR opened at $10.16 on Friday. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

