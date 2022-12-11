Aristeia Capital LLC Raises Stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,616,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Corner Growth Acquisition comprises 0.5% of Aristeia Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Corner Growth Acquisition worth $25,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COOL. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 1,062.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 22,850 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 63,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 20,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition alerts:

Corner Growth Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COOL opened at $10.07 on Friday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95.

Corner Growth Acquisition Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.