Ark 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $330.76 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 98.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. During the last week, Ark has traded 85.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00003024 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $88.02 million and $330.76 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009654 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00025311 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000320 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005823 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005034 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005226 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,621,865 coins and its circulating supply is 169,671,382 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

