Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Price Target Raised to GBX 5,000 at Morgan Stanley

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,830 ($58.90) to GBX 5,000 ($60.97) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital raised Ashtead Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,825 ($58.83) to GBX 5,150 ($62.80) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4,606.00.

Ashtead Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Ashtead Group stock opened at $239.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. Ashtead Group has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $342.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.83.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

