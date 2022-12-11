Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,870 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 1.6% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $9,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 26,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.38.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

