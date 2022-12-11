Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 960 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,576 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Micron Technology by 12.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 979,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,134,000 after purchasing an additional 105,788 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 293.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $144,464,000 after buying an additional 1,383,268 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 118.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 11,789 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 26.7% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock opened at $54.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.45 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Micron Technology to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.72.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

