Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.98. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

