Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,846 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,616,000 after buying an additional 24,488,897 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,383,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,816,000 after purchasing an additional 16,972,352 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728,461 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,545,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233,111 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,556,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,601 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHH opened at $19.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average is $20.79. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $26.54.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.