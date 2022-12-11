Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 20 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises 0.9% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $750.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36. The firm has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $779.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $740.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $663.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REGN. Cowen increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total value of $3,364,120.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,905,467.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at $22,650,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total value of $3,364,120.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,905,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,356 shares of company stock valued at $22,790,689 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.