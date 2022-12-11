Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,660 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,813,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,277,000 after purchasing an additional 123,225 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,063,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,516,000 after purchasing an additional 706,560 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,647,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,553,000 after purchasing an additional 567,709 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,584,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,649,000 after purchasing an additional 247,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,526,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,698,000 after purchasing an additional 362,744 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCHV opened at $66.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.71. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $74.73.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

