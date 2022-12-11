Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 22,019 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,019 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,412,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 783,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,892,000 after buying an additional 236,522 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,464,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 254,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after buying an additional 137,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,840,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

FSTA stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $49.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day moving average of $43.75.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.