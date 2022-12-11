Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 11,178 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $106.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.90 and its 200-day moving average is $108.45. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $151.30.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

